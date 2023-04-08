Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 67,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $186.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average of $168.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

