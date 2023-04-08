Elastos (ELA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $508,606.65

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00005242 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $508,606.65 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

