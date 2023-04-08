Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $368.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.