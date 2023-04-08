Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Hits $13.42 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $13.42 million and $144,470.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00063124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,422,394 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.