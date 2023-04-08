Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

