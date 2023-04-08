Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,489 shares of company stock worth $571,367 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

