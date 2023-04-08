Enzyme (MLN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.10 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $44.72 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can now be bought for $21.94 or 0.00078457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

