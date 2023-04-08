Equius Partners Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Equius Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Equius Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Equius Partners Inc. owned 0.80% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $44,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,437,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 115,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 464,483 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

