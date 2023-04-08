Equius Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 67,090 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Equius Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,567,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,040,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.