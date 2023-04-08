Equius Partners Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.1% of Equius Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $282.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.00. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

