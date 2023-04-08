Eric F. Cosentino Sells 1,100 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IDT Trading Down 1.4 %

IDT stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $841.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IDT by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IDT by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDT Company Profile

IDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

(Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

