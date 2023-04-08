Ethereum Classic Hits One Day Volume of $74.80 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $20.34 or 0.00072819 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $74.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,935.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00321147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00567008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00442433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,368,943 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

