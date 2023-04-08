Ethereum Market Capitalization Reaches $225.23 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $225.23 billion and $8.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,869.80 or 0.06672108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.