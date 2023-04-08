European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 843 ($10.47). Approximately 176,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($10.73).
European Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 843 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 843. The company has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.