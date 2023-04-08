Evercore ISI Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $46.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.61.
Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.
Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after acquiring an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,953,000 after acquiring an additional 122,471 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
