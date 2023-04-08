Evercore ISI Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $46.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after acquiring an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,953,000 after acquiring an additional 122,471 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

