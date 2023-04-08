Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $100.38.

EXPD opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

