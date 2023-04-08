F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Lowered to $15.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNBGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.32 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

