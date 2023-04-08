F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Lowered to $15.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.32 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

