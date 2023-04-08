Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 1.7%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.05. 12,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 23,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.04.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

