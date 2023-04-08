FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Cut to $30.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBK. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FBK opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Stories

