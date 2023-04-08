Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Federated Hermes Price Performance

In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

