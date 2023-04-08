FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Buys 648,500 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 389.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648,500 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for approximately 9.0% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned 0.07% of PDD worth $66,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 225.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,597,000 after buying an additional 157,842 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416,154. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

