Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $278.72 million and $25.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

