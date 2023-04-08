Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $281.46 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $281.46 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.