Financial Analysis: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 36.36%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $55.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.38%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -577.18% -72.89% -58.52% OrthoPediatrics 1.03% -5.76% -4.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and OrthoPediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.11 -$61.93 million ($197.50) -0.01 OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 8.84 $1.26 million $0.03 1,567.19

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences. ReShape Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OrthoPediatrics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats ReShape Lifesciences on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A. Deeter in August 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

