Financial Review: Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) versus Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Bloom Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Bloom Energy $1.20 billion 3.05 -$301.41 million ($1.65) -10.76

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloom Energy 0 5 10 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bloom Energy has a consensus price target of $29.93, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21% Bloom Energy -25.14% -194.49% -10.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bloom Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rice Acquisition Corp. II beats Bloom Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann, and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

