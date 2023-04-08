First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 8,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 26,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.