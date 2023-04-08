First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 8,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 26,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

