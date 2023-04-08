First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $288,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.