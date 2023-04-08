First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $395,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.71. 1,511,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,438. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.95 and its 200-day moving average is $236.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.