First National Bank Sioux Falls Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 994,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,769. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

