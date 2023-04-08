First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 184.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $136.28. The stock had a trading volume of 259,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.14. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $164.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.