First National Bank Sioux Falls Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,862 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 23,484,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,441,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

