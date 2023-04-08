First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSFG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

