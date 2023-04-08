First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.52. 78,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 100,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

