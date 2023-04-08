First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.88 and last traded at $63.35. Approximately 117,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 205,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

