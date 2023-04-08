First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 101,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 261,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $989.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

