FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Boosted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

