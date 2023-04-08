Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.91

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 10997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

A number of analysts have commented on PDYPY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.61) to £140 ($173.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($197.47) to £151 ($187.53) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($188.11) to £161.16 ($200.15) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($171.39) to £160 ($198.71) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15,436.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

