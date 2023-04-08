Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,230,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,164 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 155.1% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 674.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,106,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,579 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Insider Activity

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. 2,772,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,891. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.