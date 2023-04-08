Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 5,059,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

