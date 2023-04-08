Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,451. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

