Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software Price Performance

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.45. The company had a trading volume of 515,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

