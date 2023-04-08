Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Cognex worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

Cognex Price Performance

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.19. 524,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,183. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

