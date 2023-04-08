Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TEL traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

