Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,752 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,592,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 209,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,050,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.0 %

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,324. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.