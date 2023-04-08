Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

AMT stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $206.69. 1,273,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,864. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

