Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after buying an additional 209,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

