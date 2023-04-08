Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,378. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

