FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Up 2.1%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 5,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 83,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of C$116.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.89.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

