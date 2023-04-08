Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBRT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 450,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

FBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE FBRT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. 262,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 82.63 and a quick ratio of 82.63. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.08%.

