Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 0.8 %

FTEK stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

